Virginia Ann O’Glee Tyler

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Graveside services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Virginia Ann O’Glee Tyler will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 11, 2017, at Centuries Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Bryan P. Hicks. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. prior to the graveside service.

Virginia was born on October 29, 1935, in Walkers Creek, AR and passed away on the morning of December 8, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Robert “Bob” Tyler; parents, Richard and Lila O’Glee; three brothers, and three sisters. Left to cherish Virginia’s memory are her children, Belinda and Cliff Thrash, Ronnie and Tammy Wooden, Donna Delancey, David “Mark” and Mary Ann Wooden; grandchildren, Ann Marie, Jessica, Melissa, Heather, Lila, Matthew, Kelli, David, and Chris; great-grandchildren, Christian, Hannah, Clarissa, Jacob, Isabel, Natalie, Alex, Ardrejas, Alexis, Gabby, Abigail, Brent, and Claire; and great-great-grandchild, Isaiah.

