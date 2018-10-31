Obituary – Virginia “Ginny” Holub

Virginia “Ginny” Holub

Bossier City, LA – Graveside services will be conducted at Hill Crest Memorial Park, Hwy 80 East, Haughton, LA, for Virginia M. Holub on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Officiating will be Brother Calvin Hubbard of Barksdale Baptist Church, where Mrs. Holub was a member.

Virginia was born October 10, 1926 to Charles E. and Stella Mann Wood of Hinton, WV. She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband of 41 years, William B. Holub, Jr.; and one brother and one sister.

Virginia Holub was a devout Christian, with a passion for serving others. She also had a passion for airplanes, which led her to join the military for 3 years. It was then, she met her husband, Bill Holub, and soon after started a family. Although Virginia left the military to stay at home with her children, she never lost her passion for serving. She continued to serve others in her community and witnessed to many.

She is survived by three daughters, Suzanne Hennings and husband Steve, Billie Perales and husband Frank, and Mary Schneider and husband Joseph; one sister, Mrs. Ruby Wills; brother, Clarence A. Wood; six grandchildren, Scott Hennings, Seth Hennings, Jonathan and wife Jessica and Jeremy Perales, Joey Schneider and wife Kristin, and Kellie Cockrell and husband Cameron; seven great grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends.

The family would like to thank the NWLA War Veterans Home, especially Robyn Watkins for the care that was shown to her.

