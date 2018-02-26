Virginia Lela Baldwin Miller

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Virginia Lela Baldwin Miller, 91, passed away on February 19, 2018. She was born on July 29, 1926 in Friendsville, TN.

She grew up with four brothers and four sisters on a farm that has been in the family for over a century. After high school she enrolled in a business college and became a secretary. Her career in civil services led her to work on Air Force and Navy bases in Japan, Louisiana and California, retiring in 1986 with 30 years of service. Later in life she enjoyed spending time gardening and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James H. Miller (USAF Ret.) and their infant son, Michael James. Virginia is survived by daughters, Pamela A. Miller (USAF Ret.) and Mary C. Kinter and husband Roger; grandsons, Michael and wife Lori and Mitchell and wife Crystal; six great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Doris Thompson and Wilma Baldwin and many nieces and nephews.

Services celebrating Virginia’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 26, 2018 at the Northwest Louisianan Veterans Cemetery in Keithville. Visitation was held on Sunday, February 25, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

The family sends a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at WK Medical Center and Regional Hospice.