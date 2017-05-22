BOSSIER CITY – In loving memory of our wonderful Mother and loving Grandmother Sue Crowe. A memorial service to honor her life will be held in June for family and friends.

Sue was born on December 17, 1929 to Vera and Earl Posey in Purvis Mississippi. She passed away May 11, 2017. Sue was proud to serve as an Air Force Veteran.

She worked at Gibsons and retired from Southern Life and Health Insurance.

Sue is survived by her children Pamela Crowe Kirschbaum Porter and her husband Bill, Brenda Crowe Russo, Patricia Ann Crowe Quick Johnson, and Steve Crowe and his wife Robin; Grandchildren David and Shamra Kirschbaum, Diane and Mark Harrell, Logan Johnson, Angie and Mike Woods, Craig and Heather Crowe, Amy and Chad Mann, and Tracy Porter; Great Grandchildren Ethan, Sam, Ellie, Madison, Melanie, Emily, Alex, Savannah, Claire, Brock, and Ava.

Our deepest gratitude and love goes to the staff at Riverview Care Center for the loving care they gave to our Mom. Our heartfelt thanks go to Life Path Hospice for their dedication.