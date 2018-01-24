W.K.“Dub” Hinton

Bossier City, LA – W. K. “Dub” Hinton, age 89, died on January 20, 2018 at his home after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Visitation will be 4 – 6 PM on Thursday, January 25th at Osborn Funeral Home in Shreveport.

Dub retired from LCR Corp. in 1990, and then he and Eileen enjoyed traveling cross-country in their motor home.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Bridges Hinton; his parents, Walter K. Hinton, Sr., and Dollie Ponder Hinton; sisters, Delores Hinton, and Cleo Jones.

Dub is survived by his son, Steve Hinton of Bossier City; his daughter, Jill, and husband Layne McDaniel of Baton Rouge; and two grandchildren, Karen and Jason McDaniel. Special thanks to his devoted sitters, Robert Swann and Michelle Duncan.