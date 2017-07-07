BOSSIER CITY – Memorial services for Wanda will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Boone Funeral Home-Bossier City. Officiating will be Rev. Leon Boggs.

Wanda was born in Laurel, MS to Doris and Homer Allsbrook on December 19, 1955 and started a new journey on June 27, 2017. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Basco; granddaughters, Samantha Braley Dillard, and Jazzmond Braley; parents, Doris and Homer Allsbrook, and sisters, Debra Smith and Patricia Osborne.

Wanda loved her family and she will be missed.Wanda D. Basco Bossier City-Memorial services for Wanda will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Boone Funeral Home-Bossier City. Officiating will be Rev. Leon Boggs. Wanda was born in Laurel, MS to Doris and Homer Allsbrook on December 19, 1955 and started a new journey on June 27, 2017. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Basco; granddaughters, Samantha Braley Dillard, and Jazzmond Braley; parents, Doris and Homer Allsbrook, and sisters, Debra Smith and Patricia Osborne. Wanda loved her family and she will be missed.