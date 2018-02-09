Wanda Poole Smith

Bossier City, LA – Wanda Poole Smith, 92, of Bossier City, died on January 30th due to complications from pneumonia at Promise Hospital, Bossier.

Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Doc” Smith. She is survived by her heart-broken children; Lydia Ray of Glendale, CA, Michael Ray of Bossier, Ron Ray and his wife, Lindsay Dyett, of Vermont; grandchildren, Sean Ray and Jazmin Ray of Los Angeles, Atticus Ray and Tiffany Ray of VT; a beloved cousin, niece, nephews, and friends across the country.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb 10th, 1:00 PM, at St. James Episcopal Church, 2050 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA (318 347-6264 for directions).

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.