BOSSIER CITY – Warren J. Manchester, 80, of Bossier City, LA died Wednesday, September 20, 2017 following a courageous battle.

Warren was born February 2, 1937 in Ironwood, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Thelma, sister Jean Behrendt, parents and grandparents.

He is survived by his five children Marie Carlson, Doris Moorehead (Philip), Kelly Rogers (Roy), Warren Manchester Jr. (Dawn), Mike Manchester (Kristie), 16 wonderful grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren.

A Memorial/Victory Celebration will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2565 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA. Officiating will be Pastor Mark Koch.

As per request, Warren has donated his body to LSU for research.

In lieu of flowers, donations to March of Dimes and/or military organization of your choice.