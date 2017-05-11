BOSSIER CITY – A graveside service for Warren Peck will be 3 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden, LA. Officiating will be Father Sebastian Kallarackal, of St Paul Catholic Church in Minden. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, prior to the graveside, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.

Warren was born March 3, 1953 in Casablanca, Morocco to Commander Edward and Mrs. Eugenia Peck and died May 9, 2017 in Shreveport, LA. He was employed with Dillard’s for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Margaret and Earl Peck; maternal grandparents, Helen and Alfred Holmes; sister, Sheila Rogers and brother, Eric Peck.

Warren is survived by his wife of 20 years, Linda Peck; sisters, Sharon Clark and Barbara Peck and brother, Mel Peck.

Honoring Warren as pallbearers will be, Jerry Berard, Clarence Ybos, Lynn Holmes, Joe Balistrella, Ethan Rice, and Mel Peck.

The family would like to thank the 5th floor staff of Willis Knighton Pierremont, the staff of LifeCare Pierremont, and Dr. Schuler and Dr. Jani for their kind and compassionate care of Warren. We would especially like to thank our many friends and family for their support.

The family suggests memorials be made to, Caddo/Bossier Cancer Foundation League, Inc., 3300 Albert Bicknell Dr., Suite 3, Shreveport, LA 71103 or to the American Lung Association of Louisiana, Inc., 2325 Severn Ave. Suite 8, Metairie, LA 70001-6918.