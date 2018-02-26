Wayne Keys

HAUGHTON,LA – Services for Wayne Keys were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating was Minister Ben Brewster of Airline Drive Church of Christ. Interment followed at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation was held prior to the service Saturday, beginning at 12 noon.

Wayne was born in Seminole, OK to Nathan Clifford and Fern Izola Keys on October 6, 1934 and passed away February 19, 2018 in Haughton. He retired from Sears after 46 years in Management and Contract Sales. A member of Airline Drive Church of Christ, Wayne was a Deacon and served on the Board of Directors for Bossier KIDS, Inc. from 1984-2016. He was an avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Keys and his parents.

Wayne is survived by sons, Michael Wayne Keys and Louis Ted Keys and wife, Tracie, all of Haughton; grandchildren, Heather Matthews and husband, Jeff of Conroe, TX, Lara Beal and husband, Todd of Corpus Christi, TX and a great granddaughter, Victoria Matthews.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Bossier KIDS, Inc., 2125 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA 71111.