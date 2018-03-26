WF “Dub” Martin

Bossier City, LA – WF “Dub” Martin, went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2018. Mr. Martin died peacefully in his home in Bossier City of natural causes. He was born on March 11, 1927 in Red River Parish to Agnes and Henry Martin. He came to Bossier City in the mid-forties and worked for Johnson Electric in Shreveport; later in the winter of 1970 he opened his own business Martin’s Auto Electric on Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City with his devoted wife Ella Martin, with whom he ran the business until his retirement in late 2012.

Mr. Martin is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jay Martin and Floyd Martin of Bossier City, Maggie Martin-Lafitte of Bossier City and youngest brother Ray Martin of Dallas, TX, as well as his sister-in-law Alice Faye Martin of Stonewall, LA.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Ella Joan Martin; his son W F Martin Jr; his daughter Joan Martin-Jackson and her husband Bryan Jackson of Bossier City. He is also survived by his brother RD Martin of Valdosta, GA and Lorenza Martin of Stonewall, LA. Mr. Martin leaves four grandchildren to cherish his memory, April Dinatale of Arizona, W F Martin III of Bossier City, Logan Martin of Bossier City and Dylan Jackson of Bossier City. He also leaves his great-granddaughter Rose Martin of Bossier City; brother- in- laws T-Bone Hughes and Johnny Hughes; sister-in-law Marie Kilgore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

After a full lifetime in Bossier City, the family wishes to thank the many people who visited Mr. Martin at his shop and became loyal customers and lifelong friends, you all truly enriched his life and he sincerely appreciated your contribution to his business.

The family wishes to thank Mr. Martin’s doctors, his hospice care nurses and the caring people at Rose-Neath Funeral Home for their care and support.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be his daughter Rev. Joan Martin-Jackson. Burial will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be at Rose-Neath Bossier Funeral Home onTuesday, March 27, 2018 in the evening from 5-8 p.m.

Pallbearers will be WF “Trey” Martin, Logan Martin, Dylan Jackson, Bryan Jackson, W F Martin Jr and James “T-Bone” Hughes.