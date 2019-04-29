Obituary – Wilhelmina King Baker

Wilhelmina King Baker

Benton, LA – Funeral services for Wilhelmina King Harville Baker, 90, were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home – Bossier Chapel in Bossier City, LA. Officiating was Rev. Thomas W. Patton of Cypress Baptist Church. Interment followed at Plain Dealing Cemetery in Plain Dealing, LA. The family received friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service on Saturday.

Wilhelmina was born May 18, 1928 in Shreveport, LA and went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her residence in Benton, LA. She enjoyed her family and friends to the fullest. Wilhelmina was not one to sit idle. Her career as a real estate agent/broker for 45 years with Harville Realty and as a public school bus driver for Caddo Parish for over 40 years kept her quite busy. She always was one to put family, friendship and loyalty first.

Wilhelmina was preceded in death by her parents, Rupert and Alma Sumrall King; her first husband of 35 years, William S. Harville, Jr. and her second husband of 32 years, Albert L. Baker; and her son, William “Billy” Harville.

Left to cherish her sweet memory is her daughter, Linda H. Parsley & son-n-law, Charles R. Parsley of Galveston, TX; two grandsons, Charles R. Parsley, II of Chicago, IL and William Douglas Parsley of Parkville, MO; 4 great grandchildren, Avery Parsley, Charlotte Parsley, William Parsley and Sam Parsley.

Honoring Mrs. Baker as pallbearers were Chad Parsley, Doug Parsley, Chris Font, Danny Stephens, Chris Waterman, Chris Font II and Charles Adams.