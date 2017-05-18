BOSSIER CITY – Willard Hugh “Jack” Armstrong, 87, was born on July 28, 1929 to Whitford and Irene Armstrong and passed away peacefully on May 15, 2017. He was born in Bellaire, MI. He proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Master Sergeant. Jack was a faithful member of Restoration Centre. He was the Ground Maintenance Supervisor at Centenary College for 12 years, responsible for all of the beautiful roses.

Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather.

Jack is preceded in death by his infant son, Willard Hugh Armstrong, Jr.; daughter, Donna M. Lott, brother, James Armstrong; special aunt, Maxine Bruce and parents.

Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Annie L. Armstrong; daughter, Jacquelyn Hayden and husband Ellis; daughter, Pamela Twohig and husband Ed; son, John Armstrong; son-in-law, Bill Lott; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Jack will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ellis Hayden, Rev. Bill Lott and Rev. Thomas Keyes officiating. Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Ed Twohig, Lance Hayden, Cody Armstrong, Hayden Turnage, Steve Kizzia and Jim Tharp.

Honorary pallbearers will be Heath Broadway, Oscar Jennings, Ronnie Briehn and Hank Durivage.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Matthew Frank and NWLA War Veterans Home staff.

Memorials may be made to Restoration Centre Building Fund, 3200 Schuler Dr., Bossier City, LA 71112.