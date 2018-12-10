Obituary – William Arliss Osborn

William Arliss Osborn

Bossier City, LA – William Arliss Osborn was born in Sabine Parish May 7, 1927 and died in Bossier City November 25, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Osborn, his parents, Willie and Leola Osborn, his sister, Montez Rogers, and his daughter, Donna Bienevides. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Bill Osborn, Janet Arellano, Lori Labrosse (Norman), Brian Osborn (Barbara), Karen Moore (Gary), Kay Johnson (Billy), Keith Strickland (Jan Wallace), Alan Strickland (Vicki Barcheers), and Peggy Curran Clower (John), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service honoring his life was held at 2:00 p.m.on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Trinity Heights Baptist Church in Shreveport, LA.