Obituary – William (Bill) J. Young, Lt. Col. USAF Retired

William (Bill) J. Young, Lt. Col. USAF Retired

Bossier City, LA – William J. Young went to meet his wife Virginia on the “eternal cruise ship” where she has been waiting for him since October. He was born on April 2, 1932, in Berkley, California, and has been a resident of Bossier City since 1966. He was a graduate of Huntington Park High School in Huntington, California, LSU Shreveport and Centenary College. He was a member of Fellowship Methodist Church, Bossier City. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge in Holyoke, Massachusetts; Scottish Rite in Springfield, Massachusetts; and a member of El Karubah Shrine Temple in Shreveport, Retired Officer’s Association at Barksdale A.F.B., and the Bossier City Lions Club.

He began his military career by enlisting in the Air Force in April 1952, was accepted for pilot training, and received his wings in April 1954 graduating in Aviation Cadet class of 54G. During his Air Force career, he flew the B-29, KC-97, KC/RC/EC-135. During the Vietnam Conflict, he flew 152 combat missions in the EC-47. He received numerous medals including 4 Distinguished Flying Crosses, The Bronze Star and 5 Air Medals. He retired from the Air Force in 1972 at Barksdale Air Force Base.

After retiring from the Air Force, he began his second career teaching science at Parkway High School for 21 years. He was named Teacher of the Year and presented the coveted Black Paw Award for his outstanding classroom teaching. He was given the name “Voice of Pantherland” for his efforts announcing for the Pride of Pantherland Band and football games. He retired from teaching in 1997. After his retirement, he served as an assessor of the new teachers for Bossier Parish Schools. Since that time, he has been active with the Bossier City Lions Club where he is a past President and received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.

He was a participant in the Barksdale Military Retired Golf Classic tournament where he served on its Executive Committee. He loved to play golf and looked forward to playing with his sons when possible and beat them on occasion.

Although he retired from active duty and teaching, he and his beloved wife Virginia were anything but inactive. They were world-class travelers and spent time traveling and enjoyed cruises to different parts of the world. Additionally, he attended and helped plan the reunions for his 303rd Air Refueling KC-97 unit which was dear to his heart.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Virginia, his father James Young and mother Ella Hay Young. A loving husband, father and Papa, he is survived by a daughter and two sons–all graduates of Parkway High School. Kathy and husband Rick Allison of Haughton, David and Patti Young of Shreveport and John and Tracy Young of Wills Point, Texas.

He is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Jenifer Guerrero and husband Marty, Ricky Allison and wife Chelsea, Jason Young, Michael Young and wife Liz, Emily Feazel and husband Stephen, and Claire Brewer and husband Dakota. Seven great-grandchildren filled his house with laughter: Preston Allison, Sawyer Allison, William Guerrero, Calvin Young, Callum Feazel, Ella Guerrero and Virginia Louise Young.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Debbie Priebe who sat with Dad for many hours watching the GOLF channel and became a part of the family. Dad was always a teacher and teaching someone else the love of golf made him very happy.