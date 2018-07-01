William Bryant Tousignant

Monroe, LA – William, or Will E. T., as his chosen name in his professional life, was a brilliant, devoted son, brother, grandson, and friend.

William cared deeply about our world and its people. His intelligence in combination with eloquence and grace was astounding. He was a learned scholar from an early age. He was sensitive to the problems of our culture and participated in public debates on the campus of Louisiana Tech University. He was a creator of Vlogs and put himself on the line to fight for Peace in our Culture.

William excelled in everything that he pursued through his commitment and dedication in all that he did. One of his greatest loves was music. He played many musical instruments, loved music theory, electronic music, wrote music, and had a soulful singing voice that delighted.

He chose the movie and television industry as his first career. William pursued his passion for movie and television through his film company, Ching Films LLC, for more than 10 years before recently returning to school at Louisiana Tech University to pursue his degree in Cyber computer engineering.

He leaves behind his mother, Susan Reiser Rothwell and stepfather, Jake Rothwell of Benton, LA; his father, Gregg Tousignant, of Monroe, LA; brother, Andrew Tousignant of Benton, LA; maternal grandparents, Merlin and Vee Reiser of Bossier City, LA; fraternal grandparents, Gloria Tousignant of Gardner, MA, and Roger Tousignant of Gardner, MA; and many aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of his family.

One of William’s personal mottos was: Do the right thing and do it right. The world loses a great light with his passing. We cannot wait to dance with him in Heaven.

Funeral services for William Bryant Tousignant, 29, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 12:30 PM, Monday, July 2, 2018, at St. Jude Catholic Church, Benton, LA, with Rev. Carl Daigle officiating. Internment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM following by a Rosary 6:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.