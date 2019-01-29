Obituary – William Claude (Bill) Price

William Claude (Bill) Price

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for William Claude (Bill) Price, Jr., age 86, will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 30, 2018 at Cypress Baptist Church, 4071 Palmetto Rd., Benton, LA. Interment will follow at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clark Rd., Keithville, LA. Pastor John Fream and Bro. Tommy Patton will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church immediately preceding the funeral from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m..

Bill was born November 21, 1932 in Shreveport, LA and died on January 27, 2019. He was raised in Haynesville, LA where he played 4 sports at Haynesville High School. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. After 30 years of service in the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court office, he retired as deputy clerk. In his retirement years, Bill enjoyed activities in the Senior Adult Department at Cypress Baptist Church and watching his grandsons participate in sports activities.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Claude Price, Sr. and Minnie Hawthorne Price; and former wife, Mary L. Price. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Mizell Price; sister, Mary Jane Collins; special stepdaughter, Carla L. Hildebrand with husband Bryan and their 2 sons, Hayden and Noah; Special stepson, Kenneth R. Smith; other stepchildren, Phillip Johnson, Susie DeHart, Harriet Molario and Robert Johnson; special nieces, Marianna Wolter with husband, Wes, and Melanie Hadley with husband, Ben; and many extended family members and friends.

Special thanks to the Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home and Willis-Knighton Bossier Hospital for their wonderful care.

Honoring us as pallbearers are: Raymond (Buck) Sowell, Thomas Ragland, Charlie Sojourner, Hayden Hildebrand, Noah Hildebrand and Bryan Hildebrand. Honorary Pallbearers: M.D. Ray, Bill Stanberry, Alfred Herring, Harold Camp, James Cook, Jerry Walsh, Don Hawthorne, and Men of the BYKOTA Sunday School Class.

Memorials may be sent to Cypress Baptist Church Building Fund or the charity of your choice.

You may send condolences and share memories at: hillcrestmemorialfh.com