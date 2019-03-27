Obituary – William James Rose

William James Rose

Bossier City, LA – William James Rose was born on Sunday, August 5, 1956, to Jack & Jeanette Rose, in Shreveport, LA and passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Bossier City, at the age of 62. A Grave Side Service will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 28 at Hill Crest Memorial Park, in Haughton, LA.

He was raised in a large family with seven siblings and the family lived in several areas between both Louisiana and Texas. Young James could tinker with engines and later developed the expertise of disassembling transmissions, repairing them, and putting it all back together again. Therefore, eventually he became an Entrepreneur and started his own Transmission Repair Shop.

James never met a stranger, be it humans, or animals. He was known for feeding stray animals and could quickly round up a large collection of stray cats. Mr. Rose was also a lover of ‘Bikes’. He loved riding motorcycles. Most of all, however, he loved his family.

Later in life, he became a Taxi Driver and could entertain his riders with his friendliness. On Sunday’s, he volunteered his time and his taxi, by transporting family and friends to church. The Lord moves in mysterious ways and sometimes, took a taxi.

James was preceded in death by his parents: Jack Richmond Rose, Sr. and Jeanette Gainer Golden Rose; a brother, Jack Rose, Jr.; one son: Bret Parker; and a nephew: Richard Allen Rose.

Mr. Rose is survived by his adoring wife: Shirley Ann Lewis Rose; his daughters: Melonie Winchester, Jennifer Rose, Misty Taylor, and Michelle Bragg.

Siblings left to also help carry on the family legacy are: June Rose, Joye Carlton, Linda Cole, Linda Burton, Rickey Rose, and John Rose.

He also leaves numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

His zest for life and warmth to all will be missed by all who knew him.