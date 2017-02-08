PRINCETON – Services for William Michael Lowrie will be 11 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Larry Earhart. Interment will follow at Haughton Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier City.

William was born to William and Leona Lowrie in Sardis, MS on April 8, 1949 and died February 6, 2017 in Princeton. He was a retired truck driver and of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ted Lowrie.

William is survived by wife of 31 years, Pamela Lowrie of Princeton; sons, Michael “Duke” Lowrie and wife, Kara of Benton, Anthony Lowrie and wife, Kristi of Haughton; daughters, Mandy E. Hunter of Haughton, Taffie Garsee and husband, Keith of Shreveport; brother, Robert Lowrie and wife, Bobbie of Baton Rouge and six grandchildren.

Honoring Michael as pallbearers will be, Don Trippel, Jr., Jonathan Lowrie, Tim Falcon, Michael “Duke” Lowrie, Anthony Lowrie and Robert Lowrie.