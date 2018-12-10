Obituary – William Paul “Bill” Strike

William Paul “Bill” Strike

Bossier City, LA – A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday December 10, 2018 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Bill was born August 25, 1950 in St. Thomas, PA to Margaret and Earl Strike, who preceded him in death.

After a career with Auto Tote, which brought him to LA Downs, Bill made Bossier City his home. He had a keen intellect and was interested in all sports. He was a lifelong Lutheran who had a kind and gentle spirit, loved all of God’s creatures, especially his cat, and was generous to a fault.