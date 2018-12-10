Obituary – William Thomas Gardner, Jr.

William Thomas Gardner, Jr.

Bossier City, LA – A Memorial Service for William Thomas “Bill” Gardner, Jr., 71, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel, 2201 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Justin Haigler from the Simple Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Bill was born November 20, 1947, in San Francisco, CA to Alvie Leona Everett Gardner and William Thomas Gardner, Sr. and passed away December 7, 2018, in Shreveport, LA. Bill retired after many years as a successful sales representative in the freight industry. He was a Baptist in faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marianne Gardner and his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Scott Everett Gardner of Red Oak, TX and Troy Don Gardner and fiancée, Cheryl Elliott of Benton, LA; daughter, Amy Gardner Phipps and husband, Jonathan of Bossier City, LA; sisters, Patricia Gardner and husband, Pete Carrillo of San Jose, CA and Shirley Gardner and husband, Bill Oberman of Red Wood City, CA; grandchildren, Tyler Gardner, Addison and Hallie Gardner, Jon Grayson, Harrison and Pierson Phipps; one great-grandson, Jack Everett Lewis; niece, Grace Carrillo and nephew, Alex Oberman.

Bill lived an extraordinary life filled with an abundance of adventure, happiness, laughter, and love. He had a passion for the outdoors, hunting, entertainment and great company. To his grandkids he was known as Big’Un and he loved them BIG. He had a motto of ‘Living Large’ and lived life to the fullest with tremendous gusto and joy. Bill leaves behind a strong legacy of fiercely loving others and steadfast loyalty.

One of Bill’s greatest joys was playing Santa; he felt every child should experience the magic of Christmas. Bill was also a patriot and was grateful for our military, especially his two sons who are Marine Veterans. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to Toys for Tots in Bill’s memory.

Rose-Neath Funeral Home

Bossier Chapel 746-2543