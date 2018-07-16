William Thomas “Tommy” Lawrence

Benton, LA – Services to honor the life of William Thomas “Tommy” Lawrence were held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Asbury United Methodist Church. Reverend Tim Barnes, Associate Pastor, officiated. Visitation began at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Tommy was born on March 20, 1976, and passed away suddenly on July 10, 2018. He had worked for SWEPCO for 22 years and served as the Financial Secretary for IBEW for the last 21 years.

He was an amazing husband, father, brother, son and friend. Tommy was a selfless, giving man who impacted the lives of so many. A friend described Tommy as “the most genuine person he had ever met, he made me a better person.” He touched so many lives and will be missed by all who ever met him.

The way Tommy lived his life was admirable. He was truly a man’s man. He loved duck hunting, fishing, camping, boating, and spending time with his friends, but most of all he loved being with his family.

Tommy is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, J.S. “Cooter” Lawrence and Lois Lawrence; and his maternal grandparents, Roy Shane and Lorene Shane. He leaves behind his wife of eight years, Melissa Lawrence; and two daughters, Kylie and Katie Grace Lawrence. Also left to cherish his memory is his mother, Debbie Wallace; step-father, David Wallace; father, Ronnie Lawrence; sister, Misty Hernandez and husband Lino; nieces, Isabella and Sophia; brother, B.J. Ray; extended family member, Julius “Preacher” Poole; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous kids he and Melissa often referred to as their “Adopt-a-Children”.

Honorary pallbearers were Jeremy Young, Weyland Lawson, Linc Farrington, Brad Johns, Jerry “Hootie” Hensley, Tommy Russell, Shane Richard, Benny James, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Hensley family, the Ray family, the Young family, Brad Johns, and all the family and friends for all the love and support they have shown.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to fallenlinemen.org or to Tommy’s children’s college fund account. Contributions may be made at Citizen’s National Bank: Tommy Lawrence Children.

You may offer condolences and sign the on-line guest book by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.