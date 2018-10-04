Obituary – William Thurman Moore

William Thurman Moore

PLAIN DEALING, LA – Funeral services for Mr. William Thurman Moore will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday October 4, 2018 at Plain Dealing Baptist Church, Plain Dealing LA with Rev Scott Teutsch officiating. Interment will follow at Plain Dealing Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 3, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing.

Thurman was born September 11, 1929 in Goldonna, LA to Lawson and Myrle Thurman Moore. Lawson and Myrle had four sons, Allison, Lawson, Thurman and Harry, and two daughters, Jean and Joy.

Thurman served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the South Pacific at the end of World War II and reached the rank of Corporal. After his military service, he attended Northwestern State University where he received a degree in Business Administration. While attending Northwestern, he met his future wife, Sue.

Thurman and Sue married at the home of Pastor Curtis Jones in Grand Cane, LA, where Sue was living. After their marriage, they moved to Shreveport where Thurman began his career with United Gas Pipeline. After twenty years with United Gas, he accepted an offer from Highland Hospital to serve as Comptroller. He soon moved to the position of Administrator and guided the sale of the hospital. He then accepted role of Controller of Bossier General Hospital, serving in that position for approximately three years. He then moved to LSU Medical Center where he directed the outpatient clinics assoc iated with the Medical Center until his retirement.

Thurman and Sue were dedicated members of several churches in the northwest Louisiana area, including Sunset Acres Baptist, Summer Grove Baptist, Kelly Memorial Baptist, Janet Lane Baptist, Pinecroft Baptist, and Plain Dealing Baptist. Thurman was a deacon and on several committees during his years of service.

Thurman and Sue lived in Plain Dealing for 22 years on the property on which Sue was born. Thurman passed away there on the morning of October 1, 2018, surrounded by his family. He was 89 years and 21 days old.

Thurman is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sue, his children, Drew and wife Nancy, Stan and wife Donna, Janis and husband James Clevinger. He is also lovingly remembered by six grandchildren, David and Jonathan Moore, Aimee Lowthorp and Evan Moore, Ben and Brad Clevinger, and two greatgrandchildren, Mackenzie Moore and Addison Lowthorp.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Pallbearers will be Ben Clevinger, Evan Moore, David Moore, Jonathan Moore, Danny West and Kerry West. Honorary pallbearers will be James Southerland and David Smith.

