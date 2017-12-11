William Vernon Chapman

BOSSIER CITY, LA – William Vernon Chapman, Jr. passed away at the age of 65 on December 8, 2017. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 11, 2017 from 12 – 2 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in the chapel. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 p.m.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia and father, William Sr. What a reunion that will be! Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce Chapman; his sisters, Mary Seale and husband Mike, Cheryl Kitchings and husband Maxie; daughters Krista Iadarola and husband Dave, Kendra Wheeler and husband Chris; step-daughters, Tiffany Kalin and husband Jason, Shelly Clark and husband Greg; grandchildren, Mallory, Hunter, Dustin, Dylan, Ricky, Cheyenne, Jordan, Rebecca, Abby and Zoe. Bill also leaves behind nephew Matt, his wife Emily, their children Ella and Esther, niece Jennifer, her husband Michael, niece Savannah, nephew Garrett, niece Katie Jo, and niece Emma. Bill loved each and every one with all his heart.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to the Food Pantry ministry of Freedom Church, Bossier City, LA.

Arrangements under the direction of Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, Haughton, LA.