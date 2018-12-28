Obituary – Willie J. Hilson

Willie J. Hilson

Bossier Parish, LA – A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Willie J. Hilson, 64, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor James Hester. There will be a brief visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Willie entered this world on April 21, 1954, and passed away on December 20, 2018. He was born in Kokomo, Mississippi to parents, Commodore Hilson and Julie McGowen Hilson and passed away peacefully at his home in Haughton, Louisiana.

Willie is preceded in death by his sisters, Willie Nell and Willie Mae Hilson; and one brother, Alonzo Hilson. He leaves behind his lovely wife, Pauline Magee Hilson; sons, Frederick Magee, Calvin Hilson, and Reginald Hilson and wife Lajanice; brother, Richard Hilson; five grandchildren, Kelsey Magee, Christian Hilson, Layla Magee, Jason Francis, and Raniah Hilson; and one great-grandchild, Kaizer Magee.