BOSSIER CITY, LA – Services celebrating the life of Ms. Willie Jean Allan will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in El Dorado, AR. The family will receiving friends on Monday, January 2, 2016 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

Willie was born in Shreveport, LA on August 14, 1937. She was a good and faithful member of First Baptist Church Haughton. She enjoyed her Sunday school classes and her monthly class meetings with her Aunt Warnie. She liked to cook, enjoyed fishing, playing cards with her Aunt Warnie, Bobbie, Aunt Evelyn and her friends, but most of all, and loved to spend time with her great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Noah and Willie Dee Clawson; husband, W.P. Gilkey; brothers, Terry Clawson and Dennis Clawson and daughter-in-law, Carla Gilkey.

Willie was survived by her children, Gary Gilkey, Tammy Heard and husband David and Cynthia Ellenburg and husband Clyde; grandchildren, Valorie Ellenburg, Chris Ellenburg, Michael Ellenburg and wife Sarah, Tabitha Newmann, Print Gilkey and wife Viola, Lee Gilkey and wife Crystal, Gennifer Pennington and husband Steven and Cheyenne Willis and husband Anthony and great grandchildren, Laney, Hanna, Mikayla and Nathan Ellenburg, Corbin and Gracie Pennington, Carley, Liam and Finlee Gilkey, Jeanie Gilkey and Nevaeh Willis; brothers Danny Clawson and Mark Clawson; Aunt Warnie, Aunt Pat and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins

Pallbearers will be Print Gilkey, Lee Gilkey, Michael Ellenburg, Chris Ellenburg, David Heard and Steven Pennington

