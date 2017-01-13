A service to celebrate the life of Willis Bailey Murphy III, 38, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be Pastors Bill Lott and Dr. Scott Sullivan. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Will went to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 11, 2017. He was born in Bossier City, LA on August 21, 1978 to parents Willis Bailey Murphy Jr. and Sheryl Grayson Murphy. Will graduated from Haughton High in 1997 and later served in the U.S. Army. Of the passions he had in life, working in law enforcement was his lifelong dream, but his greatest passion was the love he held for his Ally Cat, Emmy Bear, and Maddy Cakers.

He is survived by his wife, Hope Lolley Murphy, and three children, Emily, Allison, and Madelyn; father, Bill Murphy; mother, Sheryl Murphy; brother, Randy Murphy and nephews, Kaleb and Keaton and niece, Tyler Schufft; sister, Jamie Murphy White and husband, Shane and nephew, Devin and nieces, Sara and Loraine; one aunt; the most awesome cousins ever.

Pallbearers will be Blair Bockhaus and Beau Bockhaus, Trey Burris and Joel Burris, Donny Dreher, and Robbie Morman. Honorary pallbearers will be deputies from the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. The family extends their appreciation to BDCC Warden John Lewis and Becky Boldt from Dominos. To Dr. San Pedro and the staff of the WK Bossier ICU, thank you for your care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a fund set up for Will’s wife and three daughters at the Bank of Montgomery.