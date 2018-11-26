Obituary – Wilma Cecilia Boudreaux

Wilma Cecilia Boudreaux

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Wilma Boudreaux, 89, were held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Dr. Randy Harper officiating. Interment followed at Highland Cemetery in Mansfield, LA. Visitation was held on Sunday November 25, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Wilma was born August 3, 1929 in Robeline, LA to Lew and Donna Moore and went to be with the Lord on November 15, 2018. She was a member of Bellaire Baptist Church.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, V.J. Boudreaux; sister, Vilma Self; brothers, Jeff Davis and Rufus Davis; half-sister, Eillen Busterman; and half-brother, Fred Sanchez. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael Boudreaux (Angela), Mark Boudreaux, and Mickey Boudreaux; daughter, Donna Boudreaux; and grandchildren, Caroline, Alexandra, Matthew, and Ethan.

Honoring Wilma as pallbearers were Mickey Boudreaux, Mike Boudreaux, Matthew Boudreaux, and Dave Knadler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Riverview Care Center, LifePath Hospice, and Tracy Boudreaux.