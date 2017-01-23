HAUGHTON – Wilma Louise Carmichael Small, 86, of Haughton, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning at her home.

Born on a small farm outside of Ladoga, Indiana, Wilma was the ninth child of Alonzo Taylor Carmichael and Jesse Mae Gibson.

She grew up on farms until she was 14, when she left school to work as a waitress.

When she was 16, she moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico and met the love of her life, Harold Lloyd Small, a Corporal in the United States Army Air Corp.

In 1949, they moved to Many, Louisiana – her husband’s home town. Three years later, Wilma and Harold moved to Haughton where they lived the remainder of their lives, raising their seven sons—the joy of her life.

During their time together, Wilma and Harold regularly took family trips to the Snowy Range in Wyoming with their children and grandchildren. Around the campfire, stories of life and love were shared. There was always too much food and just the right amount of laughter. The life lessons passed down on those mountains were more valuable than any treasure.

During the holidays, the family would gather and create memories that will last a lifetime. “Mammaw” loved choosing just the right gift for each child and grandchild. Laughter and love filled the house that her husband built, year after year.

Wilma was a woman of overwhelming love and kindness. A lover of quilting, she left a little piece of her heart in each one she made.

Wilma was a member of First Baptist Church of Haughton. Four of her sons, as well as her husband, served as deacons in their churches.

Wilma is survived by her sons James Lloyd Small, and wife, Linda; Don Edward Small, and wife, Theresa; Harold Alan Small, and his wife, Dorothy; Larry Dean Small, and wife, Brenda; Russell Lane Small, and wife, Betty; and Douglas Elvin Small.

“Mammaw” left behind 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with each of whom she leaves beautiful memories of love and happiness.

Upon her passing, she was reunited with her husband, Harold Lloyd Small; her son, Robert Eugene Small; her parents; and her siblings in Heaven.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Haughton Cemetery with the Rev. Bubba Lee officiating.

In memorandum, the family asks that a donation be made to missions at First Baptist Church of Haughton.