Obituary – Zachary Solan Peterson

Zachary Solan Peterson

Haughton, LA – Services to celebrate the life of Zachary Solan Peterson will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at First Baptist Bossier. Officiating will be Rev. Justin Haigler, pastor of the Simple Church. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, Bossier City, LA. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier City, LA.

Solan was born January 20, 2006 and passed away on February 10, 2019. He was a member of the Simple Church. Solan was a talented artist, a member of Mudbugs Youth Hockey Association and Hirsch Guitar Academy. He loved hockey and playing goalie, fishing, music, art and hanging out with his friends.

Solan is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Bridget Peterson; sister, Samantha “Sammy” Peterson; grandparents, Robin Simmons, John and Mary Scarborough, Richard and Pamela Peterson, Kelley Venable and Skylar Elliot; great grandparents, Mary Triplet and Betty Scarborough; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Honoring Solan as pallbearers will be, David Scarborough, Ryan Peterson, Brent Skinner, Levi Dew, Steven McNeill and Nick Faith. Honorary pallbearers will be the coaches of Mudbugs Youth Hockey.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Camp Royal Kids, www.minden.royalfamilykids. org or 407 Fort St., Minden, LA 71055 or to Mudbugs Youth Hockey Organization.

The family requests those attending the service wear their hockey jerseys.