Obituary – Zettie Bell Herring

Zettie Bell Herring

Bossier City, LA – Zettie Bell Herring, also known as Moma, Mom, Mammaw, Meme, and Great Meme, lost her fight to pancreatic cancer. She knew where she was going and was ready to make the “trip of her life”. We will miss her dearly and remember her always. Heaven gained a precious jewel the morning of Feb. 28, 2019.

Zettie is preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister and 7 brothers. Zettie leaves behind her 4 children and their spouses: Sherry and Gary Chandler, Mary and Burney Lummus, Ruben E. and Cindy Herring, and Darlene and Dave Wal-lette, her sister, Louise Daubner, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care.

Services will be at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA on Sunday, March 3rd. Visitation will be 1-3 PM and services beginning at 3 PM.

