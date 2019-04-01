Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport announces new major renovation

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has announced a major renovation and opening of a new location at Margaret Place Properties, 1 Saint Mary Place, Shreveport.

With its first clinic scheduled to open in May, the new healthcare campus will offer state-of-the-art patient care through its multiple clinics, operating rooms, laboratory and diagnostic imaging services. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is making an initial investment of $40 million in the property as part of the organization’s continued focus to improve access to healthcare, provide more convenient care options and enhance the patient experience.

Beginning in May, the campus will open in phases throughout 2019. The 75,000 square-foot healthcare facility will include:

Rendering of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. (courtesy graphic)

A neurosurgery clinic with 15 exam rooms, conference space and a patient waiting area

A neurology clinic with 15 exam rooms and a procedure/infusion room

An outpatient laboratory with services to support the clinics onsite with two drawing stations and two collection rooms

A comprehensive diagnostic imaging center offering MRI, CT scan, x-ray, ultrasound and bone density scans with dedicated reception and waiting areas

An ambulatory surgery center that includes its own reception, waiting room and consultation rooms, four state-of-the-art multipurpose operating rooms, multiple multipurpose procedure rooms, and 12 private patient rooms with ensuite bathrooms for patients that require overnight recovery time

Plans for further expansion by Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport in the Margaret Place campus are currently underway and include a new orthopaedic and sports medicine center in 2020.

“Investing in the Margaret Place facility aligns with our commitment to the community. Bringing new life to an existing resource sitting idle in Shreveport, opening this campus improves access to care by providing a convenient place for patients needing those specialties and simultaneously opens up space to see more patients at the main Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport campus,” says Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

“This is a positive development for the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport partnership, our community and the patients it will serve. Opening this new campus also broadens the training sites for our students, residents and fellows,” shared Dr. G.E. Ghali, Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport and a member of the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Board of Directors.

For more information about Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, please visit www.ochsnerlsuhs.org.