Looking for a place that’s ‘off the chain’?

Bossier is home to delicious eateries you won’t find anywhere else in the country. These locally owned shops attract customers for their savory eats, tasty drinks and overall customer experience.

There’s a place in Haughton where the coffee is good, but the mission is even better.

On the Road Coffee Co., located at 2036 Highway 80 in Haughton, opened in November 2015 as a ministry of Open Road Fellowship Church. Pastor Raymond Wilkinson said everything they do is mission based.

Each cup they sell makes a difference in the world. Five cents of every purchase is donated back to a local church and 20 cents of every item purchased is donated to a featured non-profit each month.

Last year they donated over $6,000 just to their monthly partners, including the Special Olympics, Warrior Network, The HUB: Urban Ministries, Camp I’m Still Me as well as local fire departments and schools.

The coffee shop is run completely by volunteers. They specialize in hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks. There’s also a quality selection of drip brews and non-espresso drinks.

“If you have a favorite drink somewhere else, we can skinny it, frap it, drip it…however you like it,” Wilkinson said.

Popular items on the menu include the Caramanilla and the Rwandan Chill. There’s also a Samoan (hot or chilled), Frozen Snickers, Dreamsicle, Mint Chocolate Chill, Fruit Smoothies, Peach Berry Blast, Frosted Cupcake, Chai Latte, Hot Coco and Hot Tea. Prices range from $1.25 for a 12 oz. regular drip to $6.50 for a 16 oz. Berry Chai Chill.

On the Road Coffee Co. is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 a.m to noon on Saturdays. Because they operate on a volunteer basis, hours may change.

One way to know they are open is if the red flags are out by Highway 80.

“We open and stay open as long as we have a volunteer,” Wilkinson added.

On Thursdays, Wilkinson invites the public to come have ‘Coffee with Raymond’ from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

“People can come in, get to know me and the coffee is free,” he said.

He also encourages bible study groups to gather at their coffee shop, noting the seating arrangement can accommodate groups or individuals simultaneously.

This spring, Wilkinson hopes to add some outdoor furniture and host some outdoor concerts, featuring local Christian music bands. He also hopes they will partner with more church groups and gain more volunteers.

“I would love to see us cross denominational lines and see more people come to know Christ through our volunteers,” he said. “It’s not always about what’s happening inside the church, but what you’re creating outside the walls of the church.”

For more information, visit the On the Road Coffee Co. Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ontheroadcoffeeco.