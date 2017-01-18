On Thursday, Jan. 19, Whataburger customers can show their support for W. T. Lewis Elementary School by enjoying their favorite menu items, and 20 percent of Whataburger’s sales from 5 to 8 p.m. will be donated to the school.

To add to the fun, there will be a photo booth, face painter and balloon artist at the event. The first 50 students to arrive will also receive free Whataburger sunglasses.

“Whataburger believes in investing in the communities we call home,” said Whataburger Director of Operations Robert Ortner. “We’re fortunate to have the most generous customers, and with their help, we’re proud to support W. T. Lewis Elementary School.”

Family-owned Whataburger has proudly served its famous burgers since 1950 and continues to deliver fresh, made-to-order meals every day with extraordinary customer service. In addition to Oh Whata Night fundraising, Whataburger supports the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteerism to a number of nonprofit organizations that focus on children’s charities, cancer research, hunger assistance, disaster relief and military support.