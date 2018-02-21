From The Bossier Parish Police Jury:

One Bossier Parish road has been closed due to high water and warnings have been placed on two others that have been overtopped by water after heavy rains hit the area late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winnfield Rd. has been closed to traffic from Princeton Rd. to Wafer Rd. and motorists are urged to exercise caution where water has covered a portion of Davis Rd. and Old Plain Dealing Rd.

Motorists are urged to refrain from driving around barricades designating an area that has been closed due to high water and to watch for “High Water” signs that indicate a potential hazard. Law enforcement officers can write tickets for driving past “Road Closed” barricades.

Bossier Parish could also receive an additional three inches of rain Wednesday night through Thursday morning according to forecasts from the National Weather Service. Persons living near areas that are prone to flooding are urged to keep a watchful eye for rising water levels.

Area residents who may need sandbags may make pickups at the Police Jury highway department maintenance facility at 410 Mayfield St. in Benton until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Sandbags are also available at satellite locations in the parish. Storage bins are located at the Fire District 1 station on Hwy. 80 east in Haughton, at south Bossier Fire Dist. 2 on Robertson Rd. near Elm Grove, at McKinley Ave. in Haughton and W. Palmetto in Plain Dealing. Bags are available on a self-service basis.

Photo Courtesy of the Bossier Parish Police Jury: