One runaway found; police still seek second teen

The Bossier City Police Department is still searching for one of two teenagers who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Road in January.

16-year old Kira Savage has been located and unharmed. Detectives have not yet heard from 15-year old Halley Powell.

Halley Powell is a white female, 5’3”, 219 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a shirt, pants, shoes and jacket that were all dark colored .

Anyone who has information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8650.