Willis-Knighton Health System will host a public open house for its newest Shreveport hospital, the WK Rehabilitation Institute, on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 2-4 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 2:15 p.m.

The building, formerly known as Doctors’ Hospital, has been extensively renovated and the entrance reoriented from Louisiana to Line Avenue. The new address is 1111 Line Avenue.

As a freestanding hospital focused on rehabilitation, the institute will feature inpatient and outpatient physical medicine, both moving from Willis-Knighton Medical Center, and inpatient behavioral medicine, moving from Willis-Knighton South. Outpatient renal dialysis is also moving to this location from Greenwood Road. Staff from each of these services will be on hand to show visitors their new units and to explain the services and technology at the new hospital, the only freestanding hospital in the region that is focused exclusively on rehabilitation.

Willis-Knighton purchased Doctors’ Hospital in February 2015 and began renovations, and in 2016 the heatlh system purchased the Hamilton Terrace school on Louisiana Avenue to allow for expansion of the campus. Willis-Knighton has a history of purchasing and restoring older properties, with a goal of building the future on the solid foundation of the past.