Benton Ducks Unlimited chapter will host its annual banquet Thursday, Sept. 28, at Knights of Columbus in Bossier City to help raise funds for the organization’s wetlands and waterfowl conservation mission.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and activities will include a live and silent auction, raffles, games and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind DU merchandise and interact with other outdoor enthusiasts.

Ticket prices include a one-year DU membership. Space is limited and the committee strongly recommends purchasing tickets in advance to guarantee your participation.

Ticket prices:

Single: $60

Couple: $80

“This committee has worked tirelessly to make this event a huge success,” said Tommy Jackson, DU regional director. “Because of the outstanding local support, and help from the committee securing donations, this is sure to be a great year.”

For more information, or to purchase tickets to this event contact Justin Anderson (318) 564-0257 or Tommy Jackson (318) 235-8237. Visit www.ducks.org/events for a complete list of upcoming events in your area.

