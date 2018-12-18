Overnight traffic accident causes major power outages in north Bossier City

A wreck Monday night caused major power outages for north Bossier.

The Bossier City Police Department worked a single motor vehicle accident in the 2500 block of Benton Road late last night.

Although there are no life threatening injuries,

a broken power pole caused the closure of Benton Road from Viking Drive to Melrose. Traffic is being diverted through the Greenacres neighborhood.

SWEPCO crews worked on the scene throughout the night to restore power. The traffic signal at the intersection of Airline and Melrose remains without power. BCPD units are working traffic at that location.