Overturned cement truck causing delays on I-20

The Bossier City Police Department is on the scene of an overturned cement truck on I20 and Industrial Drive that is causing some traffic delays.

Currently the outside eastbound lane of I20 at the Industrial Drive exit ramp is blocked. Wrecker trucks have been dispatched to the scene so that they can attempt to upright the cement truck and remove it. Once that process begins both eastbound lanes of I20 at this location will likely close for undetermined amount of time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. The driver of the cement truck was not injured. No other vehicles were involved.