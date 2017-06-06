By Whitney Martin

Pam Glorioso has been named as the new Chief Administrative Office (CAO) of Bossier City.

She was nominated by Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker after Cliff Oliver announced his retirement.

As CAO, Glorioso’s responsibilities will include overseeing utilities, parks and recreation, human resources, public affairs and community development. She will also continue her job as project coordinator and film commissioner.

“The city gets to bargain with me. They get what I do now and CAO, Glorioso said. “I love to work. When I come in at eight, I work until five if not a little longer so I don’t like idle time.”.

When the position opened up for CAO, Glorioso said she wanted to be the first to apply. She has been working for Bossier City since 1990, beginning as the director of community development, and then taking the role as the special projects coordinator in 1998.

Her first major project was the Bossier Arena which is now known as the CenturyLink Center. She has also worked on roadways, the Louisiana Boardwalk, Bass Pro Shop, and is currently wrapping up the downtown re-envisioning project.

“Anything you can look around at or are driving on now, I’ve had a piece in it,” Glorioso said. “I love bossier and love what we do, and I’m looking forward to my new position.”

Meanwhile, Stacie Fernandez is currently the interim finance director due to Joe Buffington leaving the position.

As finance director, Fernandez oversees the general ledger, funds, investments, bonds and pensions. She has worked in all aspects of the department. Her previous position was as the purchasing agent, and the assistant comptroller before that.

Fernandez has been in the accounting industry for 33 years and has worked in the Bossier City finance department for 10 years. Prior to working for the city, Fernandez was the finance director for the Isle of Capri Casino.

“I’m very excited to be working with Pam. It’s going to be awesome,” said Fernandez.

Buffington left the position to work for Bossier Parish.

Glorioso and Fernandez will both assume their positions officially after a city council vote on June 6 (the vote occurred after the Bossier Press-Tribune’s publication deadline).

This will be the first time two women will assume city official positions for Bossier City.