(Above: Haughton Middle School’s Jianna Stewartburgess set a meet record in the 13-14 girls 800-meter run in the USATF Region 6 Junior Olympic Championships meet in Huntsville, Ala.)

Several Bossier Parish athletes fared well in the USATF Region 6 Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships held earlier this month at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Ala.

The top five finishers in each event qualified for the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships July 24-30 in Lawrence, Kan.

Parkway rising senior Adrianna Wilder and Benton rising junior Taylor Davis were double winners.

Wilder, running unattached, won the 17-18 Women’s 1,500-meter run in 5 minutes, 1.44 seconds and the 3,000 in 11:18.46.

Davis, competing for SPAR Track, won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 3.25 inches and the triple jump with a 37-4. Davis is the reigning Class 4A state champion in the high jump.

Jianna Stewartburgess, a student at Haughton Middle School who runs for River Cities Track Club, won the 13-14 girls 800 in a meet record 2:24.42. The previous record was 2:26.26.

Stewartburgess’ time would have been good enough to win the District 1-5A high school meet last spring.

She also finished second in the 3,000 in 13:04.5 and third in the 1,500 in 5:07.00.

Caden Miser, a student at Waller Elementary running for RCTC, won the 11-12 boys 3,000 in 11:11.19 and finished third in the 1,500 in 5:13.39.

Parkway rising senior Andrew Robinson, running unattached, finished third in the 17-18 men’s 1,500 in 4:22.85.

Bossier rising senior Xavier Venious, running for the RCTC, was fifth in the 17-18 men’s 400 hurdles in 56.55.

Elm Grove’s Christian Thomas qualified in the 13-14 boys division as a member of the RCTC’s winning 4X800 relay team.

Greenacre’s Shandria Harvey ran on the RCTC’s 15-16 girls division 4X100 relay team, which won in 48.14.