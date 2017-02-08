Bossier Parish officials continue to deal with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on behalf of parish residents who suffered catastrophic damage during three rounds of flooding beginning in 2009.

Parish Engineer Butch Ford said a total of roughly $3.2 million has been requested locally to buy homes that have been tagged with a repetitive loss label.

“Basically we have three pots of money available for Hazard Mitigation Grant funds; 2009, 2015 and 2016,” he told police jury members. “The 2009 and 2015 total about $2 million together.”

Ford said another 10 homes from 2016 want to get involved in the potential buyout program “…and it looks like additional funds of $1.1 million is what we need for buyouts.”

A list of those homes seeking mitigation funds must be submitted by Feb. 13 and Ford said the parish would seek alternative funds if some requests were denied.

“We are staying on top of it and I can promise you anyone who has called us and wanted to sign up (for mitigation funds) will be submitted,” Ford said.

During its regular meeting, the police jury also:

-Appointed Doug Rogers to fill a vacancy on the Bossier Parish Communications District 1.

-Scheduled public hearings to approve plats of proposed developments of Miller Acres subdivision, Willow Chute Estates subdivision Unit 1 and Andrys Acres subdivision.

-Approved a plan change on consolidated waterworks/sewerage district 1, north Bossier Parish area.

-Authorized advertising for requests for proposals for the Bossier Parish Police Jury fiscal agent for April 1, 2017 through April 1, 2019; requests to be received on Feb. 24.

-Approved a cooperative endeavor agreement among Bossier Parish, the parish school board and the city of Bossier City.

-Authorized completion of the Louisiana compliance questionnaire in connection with the 2016 audit of the parish police jury financial records.

-Adopted a resolution supporting Lyndon B. Johnson in his election bid for member-at-large to the executive board of the state police jury association.

-Authorized the parish attorney to pursue legal proceedings in the matter of improper sewer effluent discharge on property in Haughton.

-Declared as adjudicated property in the East Shreveport subdivision and approved a cooperative endeavor agreement between the parish and Bossier City to donate the property to Bossier City for the redevelopment of downtown Bossier City.

-Approved a request from the parish school board transportation department to repair a school bus turnaround on Thomas Jones Rd.

-Approved a certificate of substantial completion for Forest Hills subdivision drainage improvements.

-Approved a change order on the wastewater collection system for Dist. 1.

-Approved a supplemental agreement with Aillet, Fenner, Jolly & McClelland, Inc. for state project, the North Bossier Shared Use Trail, phase 2, and approved a supplement to the contract with Aillet, Fenner, Jolly & McClelland, Inc.