Parish district that includes Haughton to vote on alcohol measures

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Haughton area residents will have a decision to make regarding sales of alcohol.

At the Wednesday, Sept. 19 Police Jury meeting, members adopted a resolution calling for a special election in Police Jury District 2 covering five propositions relating to alcoholic beverage sales.

Glenn Benton, who is the current president of the police jury and represents District 2 said, “I’m not for it or against it. I’m just an elected official who has to do what the law tells us to do. It will now be up to the voters to decide what they want to do when they go to the polls.”

Propositions listed include:

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than 6 percent alcohol by volume be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premise?

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than 6 percent alcohol by volume for consumption on the premises be permitted?

Shall the sale of beverage alcohol containing one-half of one percent by volume and above for consumption on the premises be permitted?

Shall the sale of beverage alcohol containing one-half of one percent by alcohol and volume and above be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises?

With Benton’s position on the matter being nether for nor against, he does have some concerns with the loss of business for small stores in his area.

“You have a couple of little grocery stores out here that depend on alcohol sales to pay their bills. I don’t think it will hurt Brookshires that bad to loose booze sales, but your small convenience stores out here, I think it will hurt them,” said Benton.

Bossier Parish Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson warned, “District 2 voters should understand there could be unintended consequences from the votes.”

Petitioners gained 25 percent of the registered voters in the district in order to get the proposition on the Dec. 8 ballot. Nearly 1,500 signatures were obtained within 60 days of Aug. 16, the first day the petition was signed by a certified voter.

The petition process was handled by Hatch Consulting Group, an out-of-state firm that specializes in getting alcohol propositions on ballots in areas that are currently dry.

Hatch was hired by Walmart and Brookshires to promote the effort here and in other areas.

The election will be held on Dec. 8.