There’s a very big light at the end of the tunnel for the Bossier Parish wastewater collection system.

“We’re 99.9 percent finished with this consolidated waterworks system,” parish engineer Butch Ford said. “Within the next couple of weeks, we’ll be wrapping everything up. We’ve just built $55 million worth of sewer.”

A portion of funds for construction of the massive project came from a pair of loans totaling just under $28 million from Dept. of Environmental Quality (DEQ) revolving funds, plus $15.5 million from the state’s capital outlay.

Another $11.835 million to help purchase local systems and easements came from Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority revenue bonds. Jury members recently voted to approve a certificate of completion for that money.

Even though the U.S. Hwy. 80 portion of the system cost nearly twice the anticipated amount, Ford said the jury will still have more than a quarter of a million dollars left in its account.

“We will have about $250- to $300,000 left over, and that is a reflection on our consultants,” he said. “The (wastewater collection) plant and the other projects came in on the money. The advantage is we didn’t have to worry about cutting any of the projects.”

Ford said he will be looking for a small project that can be covered by the remaining funds, one that will bring new customers on line.