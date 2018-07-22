No increase, two decline in tax millage renewals

Bossier Parish Police Jury members adopted tax millage rates for the year 2018 earlier this week and there was a little good news for parish taxpayers.

Millage rates funding the police jury’s operations in three of five categories remained the same as 2017 while two others showed a slight decrease. Highway maintenance millage decreased from 2.07 mills to 1.99, and health unit maintenance was down slightly from 0.85 to 0.82 mills.

Income expected from the 2018 millages rose by slightly more than $100,000 over 2017. Last year, the millages brought in $15.024 million and this year’s anticipated levy is slightly more than $15.1 million.

According to figures prepared by Assessor Bobby Edmiston, total 2018 tax values in Bossier Parish rose roughly $15 million over last year. Combined 2018 values inside and outside Bossier City showed $977,047,223 in taxable property. Last year, the values came in at just under $967 million.