Bossier Parish schools swept the team titles in the Archery in Louisiana Schools State Tournament on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Airline won the high school target tournament and Benton won the 3-D title.

Benton Middle swept the target and 3-D titles in the middle school tournament.

Benton Elementary swept the elementary division championships.

Airline scored 3,267 points in the high school target tournament. Haughton was second with 3,253. Caddo Magnet finished third and Benton fourth.

Benton scored 1,622 points in the 3-D event. Haughton was runner-up with 1,611 and Airline third with 1,594.

Benton’s Aiden Haire won the boys target title with 293 points. He also finished second in the 3-D event.

Benton’s Tucker Gibbs and Brandon Carrigan were third and fourth, respectively, in the target event. Airline’s Kale Rector finished fifth and Haughton’s James ‘Austin’ Grooms sixth.

Haughton’s Grooms and Benton’s Carrigan were fourth and fifth, respectively, in 3-D.

Benton’s Abbie Rutledge swept the girls target and 3-D titles. She scored 287 points in the target event and 281 in 3-D.

Airline’s Naquasha Evans and Kelsey Thornhill finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the target tournament. Haughton’s Hailey Williams was third in 3-D.

Benton scored 3,381 points to win the middle school division. Haughton took second with 3,365. Benton and Haughton’s No. 2 teams were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Benton scored 1,685 in the 3-D event. Haughton was second with 1,650. Benton’s No. 2 team was third.

Benton archers took the top four spots in the girls target competition. Amber Long was first followed by Eden Old, Emma Rutledge and Brailey Bishop. Haughton’s Taylor Bourn was fifth.

Haughton’s Bradley Johnson, Aiden Jones and Colorado Green finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the boys target event.

Benton’s Rutledge and Old were 1-2 in girls 3-D. Bourn and Long were third and fourth, respectively. Benton’s Cassidy Walters was fifth.

Haughton’s Aiden Jones captured second in boys 3-D. Benton’s Eason Searcy and Haughton’s Green were third and fourth, respectively.

Benton Elementary scored 3,243 points in the elementary target tournament. Kingston was runner-up with 3,200. Stockwell Place finished fourth and Princeton fifth.

Benton scored 1,617 points in the 3-D event. Kingston was second with 1,570 and Princeton fourth.

Benton’s Tyler Pope and Cavitt Hilburn finished 1-2 in the boys target tournament. Kingston’s Thomas Allen and Corbin Nash were third and fifth, respectively.

Pope and Hilburn were second and third in 3-D, respectively, followed by Benton’s Jacob Gallagher and Kingston’s Jackson Vickers.

Kingston’s Mikayela Sanchez swept the girls target and 3-D titles. Benton’s Anna Young finished second in both events.

Benton’s Ella Thomas finished fourth and Kingston’s Abby Aldrich fifth in the target event. Benton’s Hannah McKenzie and Piper Malone were third and fifth, respectively, in 3-D

