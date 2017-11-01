Parkway and Airline high schools were among the marching bands honored at the 2017 Classic on the Cane Marching Contest at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

MacArthur High School of Irving, Texas, was named the Grand Champion. The annual contest showcased 31 high school marching bands from Louisiana and Texas.

Parkway received the second place award, with Melissa (Texas) in third, West Monroe in fourth and H.L. Bourgeois in fifth.

Sterlington finished first in Class 1A and had the outstanding auxiliary. Ruston had the outstanding percussion. Pickering had the top band in Class 1B with Rosepine in second and Many in third. Pickering had the outstanding auxiliary and outstanding percussion in Class 1B.

Tioga was the top band in Class II. Pineville had the outstanding auxiliary and Byrd had the outstanding percussion.

E.D. White was first in Class III with Canton (Texas) in second and Mabank (Texas) in third. E.D. White had the outstanding auxiliary and Acadiana had the outstanding percussion.

In Class IV, MacArthur was the top band with Parkway in second and Melissa (Texas) in third. Melissa had the outstanding auxiliary and Airline had the outstanding percussion.

Airline was recognized for the Most Entertaining Show and Haughton received the award for Most Spirited Supporters.

With more than 300 members, the Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band is the largest spirit group at NSU and is open to any major. For more information on the SON and to view videos and photos from this year’s Classic on the Cane, visit capa.nsula.edu/music/spirit-of-northwestern.