Parkway teacher wins scholarship to study in Oxford

Jennie Wright will definitely have a summer to remember.

Wright, AP and English IV teacher at Parkway High School, is the recipient of a scholarship that allows her opportunity to study at Exeter College in Oxford (England).

Each year, the English Speaking Union of New Orleans offers secondary-school teachers throughout Louisiana the chance to compete for scholarships to study at Oxford, London, or Edinburgh. This July, Ms. Wright will enter the college as a summer-school student, living on campus and taking classes on Jane Austen and on the English Romantic Poets.

Not only will she be immersed in classroom learning, she’ll be surrounded by history – Exeter is one of the oldest Colleges at Oxford, with buildings dating to the 15th century. Its graduates include Samuel Wesley, Philip Pullman and J. R. R. Tolkien. She will also visit London and Bath before arriving in Oxford.

The ESU Travel and Learn Abroad scholarship offers her the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

“I am way beyond excited,” Wright said.

Wright will bring her experiences back to the classroom at Parkway and into her ongoing studies in the Master of Arts in Liberal Arts Program at LSU-Shreveport.