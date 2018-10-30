Parkway’s Ashley Levesque chosen for West Point Leadership Program

A Parkway High School junior is among a select class of students from around the world spending nearly a week at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point for an intensive leadership building experience.

Ashley Levesque is one of 10 students chosen by the Military Child Education Coalition for the 2018-19 Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program. Levesque and her peers from around the nation, as well as Brussels and Germany, are attending West Point from October 22-26.

All participants on the student leader team are active in their respective schools’ MCEC Student 2 Student Program (S2S). The S2S goal is 100-percent acceptance of new students as they transition in and out of their new schools. Designed with the military child in mind, the program has grown to include all transitioning students.

S2S is based on five core values: leadership, academics, service, finding the way and relationships. Each value builds an S2S program on school campuses that assists transitioning students as they learn more about the campus and culture of their new community.

Levesque is committed to return to Parkway with newly acquired skills to improve her school’s S2S program. She is spending the week talking with influential leaders, sharing ideas and challenges regarding her school’s S2S program and participating in team-building activities led by West Point faculty, cadets and the MCEC Student Programs Team.